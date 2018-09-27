Obituary: Devenna A. ‘Merry’ Tollett, 91, of Nashville

Devenna Tollett, 91, of Nashville, passed away Sept. 23, 2018 at a local nursing home, in Nashville.

She was born Dec. 25, 1926, in Three Springs, Huntingdon County, Pa. She was a daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth VonMous Meck.

Devenna “Merry” was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and raised many vegetables when gardening with her husband, Clyde.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde V. Tollett, who died May 19, 2005; and one sister, June Coldsmith.

Surviving are five nieces and four nephews and spouses, Wayne and Shirley Clark of Nashville, Ark., Janice and Tim Manasco of Dierks, Ark., Zane and Donna Clark of Benton, Ark., Allison and Donnie Mathias of Poughkeepsie, Ark., Jeffery French of Strawberry, Ark., and Amy French Hinds of Cave City, Ark., Thomas R. and Kathy Coldsmith of Shippensburg, Pa., Donna and William Bragunier of Shippensburg, Pa., and Brenda L. and Sean Wenger of Orrstown, Pa.; one brother, Philip Meck of Fayetteville, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Dorothy French of Batesville, Ark., special friends, Betty Tollett of Nashville, Ark. and Lynelle Almand of Emmet, Ark., and several grand-nieces, grand-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The funeral service will be at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Zane Clark and Bro. Bobby Neal officiating.

Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Antioch Cemetery, P.O. Box 1583, Nashville, AR 71852.

Like this: Like Loading...