Obituary: Clarence W. Voudrie, Jr., 82, of Nashville

Clarence W. Voudrie, Jr., 82, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. He was born Aug. 29, 1936 in Mulberry Grove, Ill., to the late Clarence W. Voudrie, Sr., and Oneta Knaele Voudrie.

He served in the US Marine Corps and had been a deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and VBS coordinator at Windsor Baptist Church, Loves Park, Ill.

He was preceded in death by siblings Cyril, Dwayne, Clete, and Alfred.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 56 years, Sylvia Voudrie; two children; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings (including three sets of twins) Delmer and Elmer, Leto and Leola, Robert and Ronnie, Stanley and Linda.

A memorial service was held, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church in Nashville with Bro. Kevin Sartain officiating. Send an online sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

