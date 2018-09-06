Obituary: Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Brown, 87, of Prescott

Mrs. Barbara “Bobbi” Brown, age 87 of Prescott, Ark., passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at her home in Prescott. She was born to Marcus Newton “Mark” and Laura Jane Walker Shelton on Aug. 16, 1931 in Sheridan, Ark.

Mrs. Brown and her husband were a former Co-Owner of the Sonic in Prescott and are currently Independent Owners of Glenwood and Nashville Sonic’s. She was a member of First Assembly of God. Mrs. Brown was the first female member of Prescott Rotary Club and the first female Counsel Lady for City of Prescott.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son Robert Mark Brown; a daughter Shelia Faye Brown; four brothers, Robert Newton Shelton, Charles David Shelton, George Shelton, Tommy Shelton; and a sister Betty McBride.

Survivors include: her loving husband of 69 years, Herman Brown of Prescott, Ark.; a son, W. Herman Brown (Bobbie) of Prescott, Ark.; three daughters, Sharon Kay Britton (Ken) of Littleton, N.C., Judy D. Brown of Arkadelphia, Ark., Paula Jean Brown of Little Rock, Ark.; a sister, Ruby Jo Hicks of Mt. Holly, Ark.; two grandchildren, Will Brown (Morgan), Samantha Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Brazzell/Cornish Funeral Home 1196 Hwy. 371 West, Prescott.

Funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Brazzell/Cornish Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry G. Westmoreland and Bro. Neil Ridling officiating.

Burial followed at Piney Grove Cemetery. Arrangements with Brazzell/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie Brazell, Director. Online Registry: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.

