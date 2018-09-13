Obituary: Rachel Marie Smead, 64, of Kirby

Rachel Marie Smead, age 64, of Kirby, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1953, in Casa Grande, Ariz., the daughter of Billy Joe Kesterson and Joyce Lee Wilson Kesterson. On Dec. 17, 1971, she was married to Danny Smead who preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Mary Broyles and Jo Ella Trejo.

A homemaker for the most part, she worked as a waitress in earlier years at the Kirby Restaurant, Self Creek Restaurant and Gayle’s Restaurant. She loved arts and crafts, and working yard sales and flea market booths.

She is survived by: three children and their spouses, Johnny and Penny Smead and Brian and Jennifer Smead, all of Nashville, and Kevin and Michelle Smead of Glenwood; four grandchildren, Skyler Smead, Dalton Smead, Haddon Smead and Savannah Smead; her mother-in-law, Pansy Smead Fagan of Amity; and her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in the Mount Joy Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Jewell and Bro. Michael Howard officiating.

Pallbearers were Skyler Smead, Dalton Smead, Haddon Smead, Kevin Rodgers, Brandon Jones and Spencer Jones.

Arrangements under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

