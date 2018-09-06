Nashville man charged in death of infant, 2

The following is the press release from the Nashville Police Department:

On Aug. 26, at approximately 4:23 P.M. Pafford Ambulance Service requested an officer at 902 S. Ansley St. in Nashville. A two-year-old boy was unresponsive, and CPR was being performed. The child was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital, and later air lifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. On Aug. 29 the child was pronounced dead at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The preliminary ruling was homicide by blunt force trauma. The child also showed methamphetamine and THC in its system. The child was living with the mother, Ahja Cherry and her boyfriend Richmond Jacobs.

On Sept. 5, Cherry and Jacobs were interviewed again by Investigator Larry Marion and Assistant Chief Amy Marion regarding the incident. Following Mr. Jacobs interview he was arrested on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. On Sept. 6, Judge Tom Cooper found probable cause to charge Mr. Jacobs with Manslaughter. He is currently in Howard County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The Nashville Police Department is still currently investigating the case.

Richmond Jacobs

B/M DOB 12-10-91

Nashville, AR

Charge: Manslaughter

Bond: $100,000

Investigator Larry Marion

Nashville Police Department

Like this: Like Loading...