The annual Great Giveaway at the Mineral Springs Church of Christ will be Saturday, Sept. 29.

Practically every room of the church will be packed with free clothing and shoes, baby items, purses, dishes, toys and other items. The church welcomes anyone in need of these items.

The event will last from 8-noon, although cars are lined up on the highway for hours earlier.

The church is located at 318 Bridgeman Drive, Mineral Springs.

The public is invited.

