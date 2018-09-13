Montgomery County VSO relocates to courthouse

MOUNT IDA – Montgomery County’s Veteran’s Service Officer (VSO) has moved locations as she assumes additional duties under Montgomery County Judge Sammy Jones.

Susan Elizandro, who has served as the Montgomery County VSO since March 2015, has moved from her location at the courthouse annex building to the Montgomery County Courthouse. Her office is now located adjacent to the county judge’s office in the courthouse.

The move allows Elizandro to also work as County Judge Jones’s administrative assistant. Darla Standerfer served as Jones’s administrative assistant, but has recently been re-assigned to administrative assistant at the county road crew shop. Judge Jones explained that his road crew is busy enough to where there are times when no one was at the shop. Moving Standerfer out there provides a level of security and oversight at the shop.

Elizandro will continue serving the county as the VSO Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as she has since she took the job in 2015. She may be reached by phone at (870) 867-3033.

Her office is open to all veterans and family members. She asks that individuals with questions call and make an appointment to help her provide the most effective assistance for your needs.

Like this: Like Loading...