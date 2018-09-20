Home Breaking News Mineral Springs Homecoming Court Breaking News Mineral Springs Homecoming Court By Nashville News Leader - September 20, 2018 2264 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Four Mineral Springs seniors will be in the running for the title of Homecoming Queen Oct. 5 when MS will hold its homecoming festivities. The seniors include (front) Bianca Garcia, Juanya Scott, Andreka Alexander, and Nuyisha Cheatham. The rest of the court include (back) freshmen Coco Johnson, Ashaureah Perkins, and Jamiah Thomas; juniors Chiree Newton, Dakota Smith, and Princess Thomas; and sophomores Zakya Hill, Ariah Scoggins, and Haven Reed. The Hornets will take on the Dierks Outlaws as their homecoming opponent. Like this:Like Loading... Related