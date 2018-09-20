Mineral Springs High School mentoring program enters third year

As the Mineral Springs High School Mentoring Program enters its third year, the organization plans to improve by teaming up with Howard County Extension 4-H through use of the many positive activities 4-H has to offer. Last Thursday, after school, Program Assistant Jennifer Morrow facilitated a Team Building exercise with mentors and “mentees” in attendance. Upcoming sessions will consist of parliamentarian training, quilting and financial literacy. Adviser Sandra Rhone encourages all students enrolled in grades 7 through 12 to sign up. Transportation home after each meeting is provided by the school district.

During the meeting, Vera Marks, representative for Hopewell CME presented a check for $200 in support of the Mentoring Program.

For more information, contact the school at (870) 287-4747.

