Home Breaking News Mineral Springs High School mentoring program enters third year

Mineral Springs High School mentoring program enters third year

By
Nashville News Leader
-
56
0
SHARE
Courtesy photo/SANDRA RHONE MINERAL SPRINGS MENTORING PROGRAM. (Seated) Mineral Springs High School mentors Maple Porter, Jennifer Morrow, 4-H Program assistant; Althea Dixon, and Kylerene Gamble (not pictured: mentors, Jeanetta Hawkins, Barbara Scott and Kay Slaton; (standing) mentees who are students in grades 7-12.

As the Mineral Springs High School Mentoring Program enters its third year, the organization plans to improve by teaming up with Howard County Extension 4-H through use of the many positive activities 4-H has to offer. Last Thursday, after school, Program Assistant Jennifer Morrow facilitated a Team Building exercise with mentors and “mentees” in attendance. Upcoming sessions will consist of parliamentarian training, quilting and financial literacy. Adviser Sandra Rhone encourages all students enrolled in grades 7 through 12 to sign up. Transportation home after each meeting is provided by the school district. 

During the meeting, Vera Marks, representative for Hopewell CME presented a check for $200 in support of the Mentoring Program.

For more information, contact the school at (870) 287-4747.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR