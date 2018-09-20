Friday Night Football: Scrappers, MS Hornets, Outlaws, Rattlers

Arkadelphia Badgers @ Nashville Scrappers

The Nashville Scrappers will return to action Friday, Sept. 21, as defending Class 4A state champion Arkadelphia comes to Scrapper Stadium for the first District 7-4A game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Both the Scrappers and Badgers had byes last week.

Nashville enters the game with a 3-0 record. The Scrappers posted wins over Watson Chapel, Hope and De Queen.

The Badgers are 0-3 on the season, with losses to Sylvan Hills, Benton and Wynne.

Scrapper Coach Mike Volarvich said he looks for Arkadelphia “to bring a really good team in here. They’ve been without their running back [Zion Hatley] and wide receiver Braeden Thomas. Those are two of their biggest weapons on offense. They’re back this week.”

Arkadelphia will “jump back to 4A after playing 6A teams. They’ll have their two offensive weapons back. This will add some excitement for them,” Volarvich said.

The Scrappers had “a good week of practice” during the bye. “We’re looking forward to a good week this week. It’s supposed to be warmer. Here we are in mid-September and it’s 95 degrees outside,” Volarvich said.

“We’ll push through that and continue our work from last week.”

Nashville and Arkadelphia had byes after playing in Zero Week to start the season. “The bye week has been good for both teams to get healed up. We want to move forward this week. We have to make sure we execute our game plan and everybody understands what we’re doing,” Volarvich said.

During bye weeks, “Some coaches want to put in more offense or defense. They have a whole extra week to get ready and come up with new ideas. You want to find that middle ground between what’s good for the game plan and what’s overload,” according to Volarvich.

“We want to come up with a good game plan and keep it simple enough for players to execute. I hope it’s a long season. We want to keep getting better at the fundamentals and understand the scheme on both sides.”

Nashville leads the series with the Badgers 24-17-2. The Scrappers have won seven of the last 10 games. One of the three losses came last year when Arkadelphia won at home 34-24.

The Scrappers are averaging 459 yards total offense per game while the defense has allowed 147.3 yards total offense.

Scrapper quarterback Jake Moorer has completed 27 of 46 passes for 380 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Cannon Turner of Arkadelphia has completed 23 of 60 passes for 428 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nashville’s leading rushers are Jacobe Jefferson with 30 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Keyshawn Stewart with 32 carries for 263 yards and five touchdowns and Carmillias Morrisson with 33 rushes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The Badgers are led by Turner with 42 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown and Hatley with 28 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Ty Basiliere is Nashville’s leading receiver with six catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Devonte Witherspoon leads Nashville with 22 tackles and two sacks.

Jordan White, Levester Gillard, Jamarta Gilliam, Colton Patterson and Witherspoon have one interception each.

Mineral Springs Hornets @ Mount Ida Lions

After a dismal but winning performance last week against Fouke, the Mineral Springs Hornet offense decided to join its defense Friday night in whipping the England Lions 35-0 in the final non-conference game of the season.

The 3-0 Hornets will open conference play on the road this Friday against last year’s state Class 2A runners-up, the Mount Ida Lions. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

The MI Lions are also 3-0 and have posted wins over Magazine (33-0), Jessieville (21-6) and Magnet Cove (28-7).

The Hornet offense’s return to form included 341 total yards.

Quarterback Peyton Haddan hit seven of 19 passes for 148 yards and had one interception. The Hornet rushers picked up 193 yards on 22 carries.

Tahji Beal led the ground game with six carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns followed by Cameron Lee with seven for 39 yards and two TDs. Haddan rushed three times for 10 yards and one TD, Ladarrius Hicks had four carries for four yards and Kejuan Hicks had two for 12 yards.

The Hornet defense held the Lions to 103 yards of offense with negative yardage in the rushing game. L. Hicks and Terrell Fricks both had interceptions that shut down Lion drives in the first half.

The Hornet defense also posted the first points of the game when Zalen Hill pinned the Lion runner in the end zone for a two-point safety. The defense also aided another Hornet score in the second quarter when Lee sacked the Lion QB to turn the ball over on downs and set up a TD run by Beal and an extra-point kick from L. Hicks.

The Hornets’ next score came in the second quarter after another strong defensive stance and saw Haddan connect with Braiden Williams for a 62-yard gain to the five-yard line. Beal dashed in to set the score at 21-0.

The Hornets found the end zone again after recovering an onside kick in the third quarter. Lee capped the drive from 23 yards out and Hicks kicked the score to 28-0.

The final points came in the third quarter, again after another turnover on downs. Lee went in from 36 yards out and Hicks kicked the score to the final 35-0, which set the Mercy Rule into effect.

The Hornets were penalized 11 times for 86 yards while their opponent was flagged eight times for 86 yards.

Dierks Outlaws @ Gurdon Go-Devils

The Dierks Outlaws will open conference play this Friday night at Gurdon in the hole 0-3 after falling to the Jessieville Lions 48-12.

The Go-Devils are sitting on a 2-1 record behind Mineral Springs (3-0), Mount Ida (3-0) and Foreman (2-0). Kick-off in Gurdon is set for 7 p.m.

Gurdon’s wins came in Week 1 over Genoa Central 35-0 and Week 3 10-8 over Bearden.

The Go-Devils were beaten in Week 2 by H.G. Haskell 33-0.

Jessiville wrangled 339 yards of offense against Dierks with 218 coming from the passing game and 121 from the run.

Dierks had 187 yards of offense – all from 33 rushes. Quarterback Chandler Lowery led the rushing with 11 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Colt Kuykendall ran the ball five times for 76 yards and Andrew Heifner added seven carries for 10 yards. Other Outlaw ground-gainers included Lane Tabler and Andrew Kirby.

Lowery hit one of 4 passes for -1 yard.

After a scoreless first half, the Lions rammed home 36 points in the second quarter while holding the Outlaws to six points, which came off a four-yard run by Lowery.

Both teams scored six points in the third quarter before Jessieville put the game away with six more points in the final quarter.

The Lions were flagged seven times for 80 yards while the Outlaws were penalized 34 yards for four flags.

Outlaws leading the tackle chart included Cameron Pugh with nine stops, Brian Burk with six and George Thomas with five. Also making the chart were Kuykendall, Heifner and Kyle Stamps.

Lafayette County @ Murfreesboro Rattlers • Homecoming

In their final non-conference game of the season, the Murfreesboro Rattlers lost on the road at Poyen 60-22.

Murfreesboro had the game’s initial score on a 4-yard TD rush by Ketrick Dennis to lead 6-0, which was set up by a Jakob Allmon interception and an 85 yard rush by Zayne Flaherty.

However, the Rattler offense was held to two punts and fumble in the next three possessions, finding themselves down 22-7.

MHS again got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter following a Nathan Plyler interception with a 20 yard TD rush by Braden Cross. Payten Diffee would complete the two-point conversion to Dennis to move the score to 22-14.

Following another Poyen score, Murfreesboro would score for the final time on a 34 yard TD pass from Diffee to Plyler. Dennis added the two-point conversion rush to push the score to 28-22.

Poyen would then score on four straight possessions to set the halftime score at 60-22. Neither team was able to score in the running clock shortened second half.

Murfreesboro would collect 307 yards of offense in the game while allowing 524 to the Indians.

Diffee would complete 11/28 passes in the game for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

His counterpart from Poyen, Jacob Farmer, was 5/9 for 309 yards, 5 TDs and 2 interceptions.

Flaherty (11/135) and Cross (10/72) would lead the Rattlers rushing attack.

Murfreesboro WR Plyler had 5 receptions for 97 yards to lead the Rattler reciveing corps.

Flaherty (5 tackles, 1 sack), Gavin Rawls (4 tackles), Jared Taylor (3 tackles) and Lashad Jones (3 tackles) would lead the MHS defensive effort, along with the pair of interceptions by Allmon and Plyler.

The Rattlers (1-2) will open conference play at home this week against winless Lafayette County (0-3), which will also serve as the homecoming game for the 2018 season.

