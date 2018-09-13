Football Friday Night

Nashville Scrappers

The Nashville Scrappers (0-3) are open this Friday and will resume play Sept. 21 against the Arkadelphia Badgers.

The Scrapper Tailgate party is set before the game with Arkadelphia.

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on the Scrapper practice field.

There will be lots of food and fun, according to Gaye Graham of the Scrapper Booster Club.

To reserve a spot, contact Graham. There is no charge for the reservation.

Food will include burgers, hot dogs, barbecue and loaded baked potatoes.

Some of the activities and booths will include Thirty-One Bags, Scrapper eye black, Scrapper tattoos, popcorn, bake sale, games, raffle, face painting, and arts and crafts.

The Scrapper Trailer will be open.

The football game will begin at 7 p.m.

Dierks Outlaws

The 0-2 Dierks Outlaws will host the Jessieville Lions Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Diamond Bank will sponsor a free tailgate party from 5-7 before the Outlaws game against Jessieville. There will be music, free hot dogs, chips and drinks and games. All proceeds will go the Outlaw Booster Club to help finance the team’s new weight room.

The Dierks Outlaws dropped to 0-2 Friday night with a 48-13 loss to the Mountain Pine Red Devils.

The Outlaws stayed true to the ground game against the Devils and ran the ball 37 times for 133 yards of the team’s total offense of 135 yards. Quarterback Chandler Lowery hit one of two passes for the other yardage.

Lowery led the Dierks rushers with nine carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns followed by Andrew Heifner with 17 carries for 38 yards. Andrew Kirby added to the total with five carries for 32 yards. Cameron Pugh had three carries for 17 yards and Colt Kuykendall three for 12 yards. Bryce Fox was on the receiving end of Lowery’s only completion.

Outlaws leading the solo tackle chart included John Cothren (7), Fox (6), George Thomas, Brian Burk and Heifner (3).

The Red Devils had 380 yards of offense split between 113 passing and 267 on 36 rushes.

The Outlaws had two fumbles, both lost and one carried in for a MP TD early in the game. Dierks’ fist score came in the second quarter when Lowery capped a dive from five yards out. The team’s final score came in the fourth when Lowery scored from 15 yards out and Pugh kicked the extra point.

The Outlaws will host the Jessieville Lions for a non-conference game Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Mineral Springs Hornets

The 2-0 Mineral Springs Hornets will fill their scheduled open date with a home game against the England Lions. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

The Mineral Springs Hornet defense threw its first shutout of the season Friday night and played a major role in preserving a 7-0 win on the road against the Fouke Panthers.

The Hornet D had to prop up its counterpart which only produced 127 yards of offense and scored its only points on its second possession.

The game came down to 2:39 on the clock when the Panthers started at drive at their own 29. They promptly drove to the 5 but the Hornets forced a fourth down. A Fouke pass was foiled by Terrell Fricks who knocked the ball down to preserve the win and avoid a potential overtime.

Fricks was also credited with an interception earlier in the game that halted a Fouke scoring drive.

The Hornets’ scoring possession started early at their own 35 and went to the Fouke 18 on runs by Tahji Beal, quarterback Peyton Haddon and Cameron Lee. Haddan and Braiden Williams connected for the TD pass.

Haddan was seven of 19 for 68 yards and added six carries for 31 yards. Beal carried the ball nine times for 26 yards and Ladarius Hicks had three for six yards. The Hornet receivers included Beal, Williams, Lee and Beal.

Fouke managed 187 yards with 40 rushes for 91 yards and 96 yards five pass completions.

Murfreesboro Rattlers

The 1-1 Murfreesboro Rattlers will travel to Poyen to take on the 2-0 Indians. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Murfreesboro Rattlers ended a 12-game losing steak that extended back to the playoffs of the 2016 season with a 24-14 win over the Horatio last Friday night.

The Rattlers jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 12-6 with a pair of first half touchdowns from MHS quarterback Payten Diffee to wide receiver Ketrick Dennis for 82 and 74 yards.

Horatio would score at TD just before half to take the lead 14-12.

Murfreesboro would find itself in position to score late in the third quarter when the game was halted for approximately an hour due to lightning in the area.

On the first play back from the delay, Diffee found Jared Taylor on a 24 yard pass for a score to give the Rattlers a 18-12 lead.

Taylor would recover the ensuing kickoff after being dropped by a Horatio player, and three plays later he would catch his second TD pas from Diffee, this time from 23 yards out to give the MHS the 24-14 lead.

Playing in the rain in the fourth quarter, the teams would trade four turnovers and an MHS blocked put to run out the final period scoreless.

Diffee would complete 13/21 passes for 337 yards, 4 TDs and an interception.

Zane Flaherty would lead the Rattlers with 63 yards rushing.

Dennis has three receptions for 168 yards and two TDs, while Taylor has two scoreson his two receptions. Jakob Allmon (2/50) and Nathan Plyler (4/55) also helped aid the MHS air attack.

OLB Jase Kuykendall would lead the team with 10 tackles, including 5.5 of them for losses and 1.5 sacks. Anthony Hill (2 assisted sacks), Taylor and Plyler would each add seven tackles.

The Rattler defense would hold the Lions to 84 yards passing and 245 yards rushing, while forcing five fumbles and two turnovers-on-downs.

