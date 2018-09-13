Flu vaccine clinic Sept. 25 at Pike County Health Unit

On Tuesday, Sept. 25 the Pike County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at Pike County Health Unit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be at the Delight Elementary school on Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 2-3:00 and at Plyers in Glenwood on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 1-3:00

People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against the flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache.

There are very few medical reasons to skip the flu vaccine. These include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine.

People with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored.

