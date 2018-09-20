Flu clinic Sept. 27 at Howard County Health Unit

The annual mass flu vaccine clinic for Howard County will be Thursday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the county health clinic, 201 E. Hempstead, Nashville.

The clinic is part of a statewide effort of the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to a department news release, people should take their insurance cards to the clinic. If they do not have insurance, or if the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.

“We want Howard County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of defense,” Donna Webb, Howard County health Unit administrator.”We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against the flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

The flu is easily spread through coughing or sneezing and by touching something, such as a door knob, with the virus on it and then touching the nose or mouth. Good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu.

