‘American Pickers’ returning to Arkansas, looking for local pick spots

American Pickers Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are returning to Arkansas and they plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout the area in November.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The American Pickers are now looking for leads and would love to explore the state’s hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST or on Facebook.

