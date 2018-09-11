11th Great Crater Cleanup set for Oct. 13

By Waymon Cox

CDSP Interpreter

Greetings from Crater of Diamonds State Park!

Arkansas is known as the Natural State, and when we encounter litter in our parks and forests, it can ruin a pristine outdoor experience. The good news is, we can do something to keep that from happening!

On Saturday, Oct. 13, Crater of Diamonds State Park will host the 11th Annual Great Crater Cleanup, part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission’s fall Great Arkansas Cleanup campaign.

Starting at 1:30 p.m. in the park’s visitor center, volunteers of all ages can sign up and do their part to help clean our 37.5-acre diamond search area. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, and Great Arkansas Cleanup t-shirts will be given away while supplies last.

Refreshments will be served, and a prize drawing will be held after the cleanup ends around 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Crater of Diamonds State Park at (870) 285-3113, or email: CraterofDiamonds@arkansas.com.

