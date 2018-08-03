Two killed in wreck outside of Nashville Thursday

A 33-year-old Texarkana man and a small child were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Aug. 2 at the intersection of Highway 371 and 355, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Killed in the wreck were William B. Edwards, 33, and a minor child. Another minor child was injured in the wreck, which was reported around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection six miles west of Nashville. The injured child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Edwards and the minor passengers were traveling west on Highway 371 in 2003 Ford F150 when a 2016 International tractor trailer rig ran a stop sign coming off Highway 355 and hit the Ford in the driver’s side.

The driver of the big rig, 36-year-old Eric Thomas of Natchez, Miss., was not injured.

ASP Cpl. Kyle Jones listed the weather and road conditions as clear and dry.

