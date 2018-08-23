Trucker cited for DWI after crash with Hope school bus

No one was seriously injured Monday, Aug. 20 when a big rig crashed into a Hope school bus near Fulton, according to Jesse Evans of hempsteadherald.com.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Hempstead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pafford EMS , and Fulton Fire Department were dispatched to a reported crash involving a semi and a school bus at the intersection of Highway 67 West and Hempstead 189 South. Initial reports gave no indication of possible injuries so every available deputy and every ambulance in the county were sent to respond. Three medical helicopters were put on standby and neighboring counties’ agencies were contacted in case more resources were needed. There were no serious injuries.

Paramedics checked out all the children who were on the bus at the time of the crash. School officials responded to and several parents came to the scene. Many of the children went home with their parents, Evans reported on the website.

The crash occurred when the big truck, which was traveling east on Highway 67, apparently swerved into the westbound lane and locked up his brakes, causing the truck to spin clockwise and slide off of the highway and into the front of the school bus which was at the stop sign on Hempstead 189 South. The left side of the truck at its fuel tank struck the left front of the bus. The driver told deputies that he was attempting to avoid crashing into a car that was stopped in the highway near the intersection when he lost control.

Deputies conducted the initial investigation before turning the scene over to the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the big truck has been identified as James Raines, 55, of Texarkana and he has been charged with driving while intoxicated – drugs, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

