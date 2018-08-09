Trade event Aug. 25 to benefit The CALL

By Terrica Hendrix

Philanthropist and hairstylist, Gail Hearnsberger, recently purchased property and a building to host various events such as birthday parties and weddings.

Hearnsberger named the building Off the Beaten Track.

The first event to be held at Off the Beaten Track will be on Aug. 25 and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The CALL.

The event, located at 590 Golf Links Road, will begin at 8 a.m.

“This event will be trade day event and we will have a variety of vendors such as local farmers, Plunder jewelry, and baked goods.”

The trade day/benefit will also have a clown, face painting, and music.

The cost for a booth is $125. The CALL is a volunteer organization that raises awareness for the need of foster and adoptive families in Howard County. The CALL is also a support system for those families already serving as foster families, children in care within our county, and new families as they make the journey to foster or adopt. The CALL helps recruit, train, and support families who foster or adopt from the Arkansas foster care system – all at no cost to the families.

Hearnsberger is always searching for ways to make a difference in the community. She said she “one of many” who want to make a difference. “I think a lot of people want to help others they just need direction. Most people just don’t know what to do or where to start. I just want to do the right thing.”

Hearnsberger, Trendsetters owner/hairstylist, has hosted a benefit fashion show for Arkansas Children’s Hospital for three years and has raised more than $62,000.

The proceeds from two benefit fashion shows were donated to ACH Hematology-Oncology Unit. The money has helped support oncology support, services to the pediatric oncology patients and families, and medical supplies.

If you are interested in being a vendor, or need more information, call (870) 845-9780 or (870) 845-0046.

