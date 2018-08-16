The Early Files: A Look into the Past

118 years ago: 1900

Mr. J. C. Sevier living near New Hope now over eighty years old has cultivated this year eight acres in corn, one acre of potatoes, one acre of cotton, half acre each in sorghum and peas. He did all the work plowing and hoeing himself. His native state is Tennessee and has been living in New Hope for ten years. His wife is still living. They were married in 1856 and had six children, only two of whom are living. He enlisted in the Confederate army in July 1861, served through the entire war and returned home in August 1865.

Messrs. J. W. Cox and J. W. Whitehead have opened a blacksmith shop at Blackland and will begin work at once. Mr. Whitehead has been in the business before and proved to be a very good smith. The gentlemen will no doubt meet with success.

(Adv.) Nashville Woolen Mills began operation August 1st and will buy your wool and pay the highest cash price. Bring us your wool.

_____

100 years ago: 1918

Dr. W. H. Toland of this city who is the attending surgeon in the case of Bynum Stoker, the soldier who attempted suicide at the home of his parents last week, stated to a News reporter Thursday that Stoker has a fair chance of recovery now, food having been given him on Wednesday, the first since the tragedy occurred.

Judge D. B. Sain spoke Wednesday evening at the Christian Tabernacle. His address was in keeping with the general theme of all the Wednesday evening meetings at the Tabernacle this summer. He showed how the war had brought out three classes of persons, the patriot, the slacker and the profiteer.

_____

65 years ago: 1953

Elva Mounts knows what it is to “hit” the broiler market just right. She did it three times out of four and this past Monday night she sent some fat broilers to market with the hopes of putting more cash in her pocket.

Miss Mounts lives four miles north of Center Point and a half mile west of the Dierks highway. She handles a small flock of Indian Rivers and sells at the 10-week stage. She told the News that she “had never sold a flock yet that averaged less than three pounds per bird.”

Miss Mount’s flocks are fed Prime Quality’s mash and pellets. Neely Cassady is her supplier, and she raises 1,000 in each flock. They are housed in a well-ventilated frame chicken house with 16 feeders and a shady pine grove for summer roaming. Disease has never touched her flocks, and losses have been at a minimum.

____

43 Years ago: 1975

An estimated crowd of 600 gathered along the streets and sidewalks of Dierks Saturday to watch the third annual Pine Tree Festival parade. The event preceded an afternoon of contests and excitement at Jack Clawson Memorial Park.

The Pine Tree Festival was begun in 1973 as a continuation of the old Forest Festival and is sponsored by the Dierks Jaycees.

Willie Stapp, an octogenarian, who began fiddle at age 10, entertained a record crowd at the Festival. At the end of the activities two separate drawings were held in which Doris Osborn was awarded a horse and saddle and a mobile CB unit was awarded to Tony Nation of Ashdown.

