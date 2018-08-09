The Early Files: A Look into the Past

118 years ago: 1900

Lester, little son of Dr. N. C. Hancock had a narrow escape Thursday morning. He was milking a cow with a young calf when the cow became enraged and made a lunge at him catching him against the fence and bruising his body considerably before help arrived to drive the cow away.

(Adv.) OZAN COLLEGE, Sessions begins Sept. 10, 1900 and closes June 4, 1901. Offers excellent advantages, best equipped building in Southwest Arkansas and able corps of teachers all from leading colleges and universities. Board from $8.00 to $10. Tuition not over $3.50 and not under $1.25 per month. J. N. Gilmore Pres. Ozan College, Qzan, Arkansas.

_____

100 years ago: 1918

J. Vance Lewis, a Negro lawyer and orator of Houston, Texas will make an address at Alphia Park tomorrow afternoon. A special invitation has been extended to the white people to hear his lecture.

Misses Othello and Irene Graves entertained Tuesday evening at the home of Miss Othello Graves at Centre Point in honor of Earl Pope, who was leaving for the training school at Austin, Texas. The evening seemed an enjoyable one to all. A few games were had and music was played, after which the party retired to the dining room where delightful punch and cake were served.

(Adv.) Hot Springs, Arkansas, the wonder spot of America for malaria, chills, fever, rheumatism and other chronic disorders. The latest analysis by the U. S. Government of these wonderful waters were found to be highly radio-active, containing Radium. High up in the healthful Ozark Mountains, delightful balmy days, cool sleepy nights.

_____

65 years ago: 1953

A Dierks sergeant is listed among 123 Americans who, according to Communist reports, died in enemy prison camps in Korea.

The Department of Defense issued the statement Friday that Sergeant Earl T. Bailey of Dierks was among the group.

Sgt. Bailey is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Coy Bailey of Route 2, Dierks. In notifying the families of the report, the Defense Department stressed the “complete unreliability of the Communist statements about prisoners.” The report added assurance that the men will continue to be carried as missing in action until every means is exhausted to determine their fate.

The first television broadcast in Southwest Arkansas history will be celebrated Sunday, August 16th.

A ceremony will be held in the studio of KCMC-TV in Texarkana and broadcasting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Three television dealers in Nashville will have demonstration sets tuned into the ceremony for public viewing.

The three include Southwest Arkansas Furniture, Reuben’s Maytag and Oklahoma Tire and Supply. Residents are invited to witness the television broadcast and all stores will be closed in time for church attendance Sunday night.

______

43 years ago: 1975

Army reserve Lieutenant Colonel John L. Shaddox, son of Mrs. B. C. Holt completed Part II of a staff officer course at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. Col. Shaddox was on the Commandant’s List which honors the outstanding 20 percent of the students.

Col. Shaddox and his wife, Millie, lived on Route 3, Nashville. He is principal of Nashville School District No. 1.

Like this: Like Loading...