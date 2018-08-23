S.P.O.T.S. benefit for low-cost spay/neuter project Sept. 8

S.P.O.T.S. — Special Pals of The Shelter in Glenwood is extending an invitation to pet-lovers in Pike and Howard counties to use their low-cost spay neuter project.

The all-volunteer organization was founded to assist the Glenwood Animal Shelter, and has grown to promote welfare and adoption of pets.

Among their projects is a fund-raiser to provide low cost neutering of animals. To contact the organization call (870) 828-2427.

“Paws on the Caddo” is a fund-raiser to assist SPOTS in its mission. There will be an event at the Caddo River retreat of Dr. Tim Bainum on Sept. 8, 2018, from 5-8 p.m.

There will be a barbecue dinner and refreshments, plus live and silent auctions. The day’s Razorback game will be on the big screen TV at the site.

Advance tickets are $50 by calling the listed number.

Money raised enables the organization to bring a mobile surgical unit to Glenwood for a three day spay/neuter clinic.

