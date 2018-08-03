Obituary: Winfred Hayden Ball II, formerly of Nashville

Winfred Hayden Ball II, of Atlantic Beach, N.C, formerly of Nashville, Ark., passed away on July 24, 2018 in his home in Atlantic Beach. He was born on Sept. 18, 1974 in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii, to Joe Holcombe Ball and Pam Nielsen Ball.

Hayden was a 1992 graduate of Nashville High School. He loved spending time with friends, playing golf and enjoyed being outside whenever possible, especially at the lake. He loved the Razorbacks and the Scrappers and was proud to have been a Scrapper football team manager.

He attended the University of Arkansas where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Hayden will be remembered as a friend to all and for a smile and dimples that could light up a room. He was kind and gentle, so loved by his family. He loved them in return but was most proud of his son, Grayson. Hayden considered his son to be the very best thing that ever happened to him.

Hayden is survived by his son, Grayson Carter Ball of Springdale, Ark; his parents, and his sister, Allison Ball Horn and her husband, Jason, of Nashville. He also leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a memorial service for Hayden on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Nashville. Visitation will be held one hour before the service in the church foyer. A reception will be held at the Nashville Country Club immediately following the service. The family extends a warm invitation to all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 909 W. 2nd St., Little Rock, AR 72201.

You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

Like this: Like Loading...