Obituary: Wayne Hunnicutt, 78, of Ozan

Wayne Hunnicutt, 78, of Ozan, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

He was born Sept. 4, 1939 in Goose Creek, Texas, the son of the late John Roland and Thelma Jones Hunnicutt.

He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.

He was preceded in death by a son, Buddy Hunnicutt; two sisters, Grace and Analee; and a brother, Willis Hunnicutt.

Survivors include: his wife, Alice Flum Hunnicutt of Ozan; children Sandee Roberts (Steve) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Diana Fatherree (Darrell) of Nashville, Wade Hunnicutt (Karen) of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Kathy Helmstetter (Michael) of Ozan; a brother, Randy Hunnicutt; two sisters, Myrtis and Berniece; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Nashville.

Online at Latimer Funeral Home.

