Obituary: Wanda Hupp, 74, of Nashville

Wanda Hupp, age 74, of Nashville, A., passed away on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 3, 1945, to the late William Ervin and Clara Laurent Simmons.

Mrs. Wanda was a member of the Church of Christ in Murfreesboro for over 30 years. She had a heart full of love for her husband and all of her family that she spent years caring for.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara Simmons; three brothers, Floyd Simmons, Daranon Simmons and Harold Simmons and one sister, Joyce Hale.

Survivors include: her husband, of 54 years, Donald Hupp of Nashville, AR; three sons, Allen Hupp of Nashville, AR, Wayne Hupp of Nashville, AR, John Hupp of Nashville, AR, one daughter, Darla Lamb and husband Patrick of Nashville, AR; two sisters, Brunel Flarhty of Murfreesboro, AR, Janie Wright of Murfreesboro, AR, numerous of grand, greats, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, AR.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, AR. Graveside following will be at College Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...