Obituary: Virginia Lamb, 87, of Delight

Virginia Lamb, 87 of Delight, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Nashville.

She was born May 16, 1931, in Horry County, S.C., the daughter of the late William A. and Mary G. Small.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Lamb, and one son, Larry D. McDaniel.

Survivors include: a daughter Dianne Caswell of Delight; three sisters, Margaret Highley, Shirley Matthews, and Wanda Bond, all of Warnersville, Pa.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial services will be scheduled at later date.

