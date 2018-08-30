Obituary: Verna Marie McCrary, 88, of Nashville

Verna Marie McCrary, 88, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Little Rock.

She was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Howard County, the daughter of the late Carl B. and Cavie Inez Walden Cornish.

She was a lifelong member of Temperanceville Baptist Church and was a Sunday school teacher. She also was a member of the Gideons, Southern Farmers Association, and the Dairymen’s Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Matthew McCrary, and a son, Carl Owens McCrary.

Survivors include: children Camellia McCrary Lambert and husband Kenneth of Germantown, Tenn., Belinda McCrary Hussey and husband Ross of Alexander, Ark., Virginia “Ginger” McCrary Primm of Alexander, Debra McCrary Fischer and husband Bobby of De Queen, James Paul McCrary and wife Samantha of Rockport, Texas; a sister, Louise Hodges of Moore, Okla.; a brother, Harold Cornish of Marshall, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Saturday, at Temperanceville Baptist Church with Bro. Calvin Parker, Chance King, Bobby Fischer, and Kyle Fischer officiating. Burial followed in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

