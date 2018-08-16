Obituary: Terry Garrison, 66, of Dierks

Terry Garrison, 66, of Dierks, died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

He was born Aug. 2, 1952, in Nashville, the son of the late Willard B. Garrison and Cloteel Glasgow Garrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Henry Garrison, and a brother, Jerry Garrison.

He was retired from Weyerhaeuser.

Survivors include many family members and in-laws.

Services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in the Mount Joy Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Welch officiating.

Visitation was Monday, 9-10 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial followed in the Mount Joy Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Like this: Like Loading...