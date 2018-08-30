Obituary: Sharon Ann Witherspoon, 63, of Nashville

Sharon Ann Witherspoon, 63 of Nashville, died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born May 8, 1955, to the late Robert and Cozetta Williams.

She was sixth of 14 children, and was a member of New Testament Holy Ghost Tabernacle in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Witherspoon; three brothers, Carl L. Williams, Robert Williams, Sr., and Elbert Williams, Sr.

Survivors include: two daughters, Amanda Walker and Janice Witherspoon; a son, Marcus Witherspoon; three sisters, Ida Ross of Hope, Carolyn Green of Saratoga, and Margie Green of Nashville; three brothers, James Williams of Desoto Texas, Thomas Thomas of Nashville and David Williams of Saratoga; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises in Hope. The funeral was 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at New Testament House of Prayer, 306 N. Ferguson, Hope.

Online at mandhfuneral.com.

