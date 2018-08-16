Obituary: Rosann B. Hartness, 74, of Nashville

Rosann B. Hartness, age 74, of Nashville passed away on Aug. 8, 2018 in Nashville, Ark. She was born on July 25, 1944 in Nashville, Ark., to the late John Dee and Verdia Epton Baker.

Mrs. Hartness was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church of Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, J.M. Hartness; an infant son, Marcus Hartness; a son, Marty Wayne Hartness; and her parents John Dee and Verdia Baker.

Survivors include: three sons, Justin Hartness, Tim Hartness and Ray Hartness and wife Brenda; one daughter, Sherri Hipp and husband Russell; one sister, Sheila Bearden and husband Wade; seven grandchildren which include, Morgan Sanchez, Jessica Murphy, Katelyn Hipp, Ashlyn Hipp, Wade Hartness and Chance Hartness; four great-grandchildren; one special friend Ann Fricks and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, Aug. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 2:00 P.M., Friday, Aug. 10, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Keith Mays officiating. Burial followed at Bluff Springs cemetery in Nashville, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

