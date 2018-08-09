Obituary: Michael L. Tucker, 64, of Nashville

Michael L. Tucker, 64 of Nashville, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 in Hot Springs.

He was born June 29, 1954, in Pelican, Minn., to the late Louis Harlow Tucker and Ruth Elaine Christianson Tucker.

He was retired from the Briar Plant in Nashville, and was a Methodist.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Tucker; and his first wife, Willie Tucker.

Survivors include: his wife, Debbie Crabtree Tucker of Nashville; a stepson, Kevin Ray Miller of Murfreesboro; a sister, Deborah Thompson of Downey, Calif.; also a grandchild.

Services were Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Sonny Nutt officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Home Cemetery in Murfreesboro.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday night from 6-8.

