Michael Fritts, 66, of Murfreesboro, died June 1, 2018, at his home. He was born in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Clayton and Lavon Fritts.

Survivors include: his wife of 49 years, Rosemary (Myrt) O’Neal Fritts; a daughter, Michelle Branch; a son, Micah Fritts; two brothers, Wesley Fritts and Tim Ashbrook; a sister Kathy Steele; also grandchildren.

