Obituary: Mary Jo Whitmore Dildy Billings, 89, of Nashville

Mary Jo Whitmore Dildy Billings, known to her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews as “Jo Jo” was called home on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. She was born on March 22, 1929 to the late Claude and Partha Whitmore, and was adopted by the late E.V. and Nina Dildy. She believed strongly in the value of education. An alumni of Texas State College for Women, she went on to obtain her Masters of Education at the University of Arkansas. After serving as a social worker in Memphis, TN, she returned home to Nashville where she began her 20 year career as an Elementary Teacher.

She was important to many students — especially those who needed a watchful eye or some extra encouragement.

At the age of 41 she found her soulmate in Glen O’Neal Billings and adopted his children, Jim and Mitch Billings, as her own. She was one-of-a-kind with a contagious laugh and could be seen around Center Point with her red lipstick, costume jewelry, and big floppy hat. She loved riding the bus to the Senior Citizens Center to visit and was always happy to help her treasured Center Point Community Center and Fire Department. In her leisure, Jo’s love of learning and her family translated in to a passion for the study of genealogy.

Jo Jo is survived by her sons Jim and Mitch (Bud) Billings; four grandchildren Bryan Billings, Terry Broach, Ginger Blue, and Robyn Miller; and 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepchildren, Douglas Billings and Glenda B. Rice, granddaughter Devonda Furr, and her siblings, Honorable Perry Whitmore, Florence Whitmore Bethea, Kristin Dildy Plummer, Dr. Dale Dildy, and Dr. Edwin Dildy.

Graveside services were Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Corinth Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday night from 5 to 7.

You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on facebook.

The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Center Point Fire Department.

