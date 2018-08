Linda Sue Cook White, 69, of Westbrook, Minn., formerly of Mena, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Athens Cemetery in Athens, Ark.

