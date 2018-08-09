Obituary: Larry Dean Hugg, 69, of Blevins

Larry Dean Hugg, age 69 of Blevins, Ark., passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Hope, Ark. He was born Nov. 20, 1948 in Blevins, Ark., to Dallas and Chloe Brooks Hugg. He retired from Poulan in Nashville as Plant Manager.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Norman Hugg; one grandson, Blake McMahen.

Larry is survived by one son, Dallas Hugg and wife Ashley of Blevins, Ark.; three daughters, Cyndie McMahen and husband Gene of Hope, Ark., Mary Storey and husband Doug of Hope, Ark., Tracy Murphy and husband Carl of Newport, Ark.; one brother, Donald Hugg and wife Neysa of Powderly, Texas; two sisters, Carolyn Hines and husband Eddie of Little Rock, Ark., Janice Salisbury and husband Leslie of Blevins, Ark.; one sister-in-law, Emogene Hugg of Hot Springs, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Macedonia Cemetery in Blevins. Kendall Carpenter and Jarod Hendry officiated under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

Online guestbook at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...