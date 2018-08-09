Obituary: Judie Wakefield Smith Reed, 76, of Nashville

Judie Elizabeth “Ninnie” Wakefield Smith Reed, age 76, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 in Nashville, Ark. She was born on Oct. 11, 1941 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Denzil Wakefield and Raymond and Rosetta Floyd Smith.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville. Mrs. Reed was a secretary and billing clerk for Dr. Peebles, and retired from Nashville Medical Services. She was a seamstress and enjoyed making many different crafts.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Smith, brother-in-law Donald Peterson, and the father of her children, Jerry Reed.

She is survived by one son, Terry Michael Reed and Rena Pakis of Palmer, Alaska; one daughter, Suzanna Lynn Brewer and husband, Jimmy, of Nashville, Ark.; four grandchildren, Callie Elizabeth Parker and husband, Cody; Charles Ross Brewer, Teron Gray Reed, Kristyn Rose Reed; great-grandchildren, Ava Reed Parker, Brynn Parker, and Mason Parker. Also, three sisters, Becky and Wes Foster, Molli Smith, and Ramona Peterson; a number of nieces, nephews, as well as a good friend, Neva White.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Unity Cemetery in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

