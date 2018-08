Jackie Garner, 81, passed away on July 30th, 2018 at her home in Valrico, Fla. She and her late husband, Wayne, were longtime residents of Nashville, Ark.

She is survived by daughters Belinda Nessmith and Sandy Lasater (John), 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Our “English Rose” was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

