Obituary: Eulis Smith Dalrymple, 91, of Umpire

Eulis Smith Dalrymple, 91, of Umpire, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

He was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Umpire, the son of the late Lewis Smith and Winnie Strasner Dalrymple. He was a farmer and attended Athens Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Survivors include: his wife, Billie Jean Manasco Dalrymple; a daughter, Karen Efird and husband Phillip of Umpire; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating. Burial followed in the Bethel Cemetery.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug.23 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

