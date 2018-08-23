Obituary: Delores Ann Poitra of Nashville

Delores Ann Poitra, 81 of Nashville, Ark., passed away Aug. 15, 2018 in her home in Nashville. She was born Feb. 26, 1937 in Nashville.

Delores graduated from Nashville High School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. She was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. She loved fishing with her older sister, growing her garden, and working in the hay field with her husband. But, most of all, she loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward; her parents; and an infant great-grandson.

She is survived by: a son, Ron and Rhonda Poitra of Denham Springs, La.; a daughter, Debora and Bradley P. Thomas of Nashville, Ark.; a great-grandson they raised, Derrin Thomas of Nashville; special great-granddaughter, Jennifer Cody of Hope, Ark.; 5 grandchildren, Shannon Poitra of Hartzelle, Ala., Lee Poitra of Denham Springs, La., Michael and Crystal Cody of Nashville, Ark., Bradley J. and Tori Thomas of Las Vegas, Nev., and Gregory and Sarah Thomas of Clifton, Ark. ; three sisters, Jean Parker of Nashville, Ark., Sharon Collins of Nashville, Ark., and Kay Cox of Conway, Ark.; along with a host of other family and friends.

Services were Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Michael Collins officiating. Interment followed in County Line Cemetery. The visitation was Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

