Obituary: Delana Joe Couch, 82, of Dierks

Delana Joe Couch, 82, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 in Dierks.

He was born Sept. 27, 1935 in the Nathan community to the late Clayton Couch and Vera Wilkerson Couch. He was a retired logger.

He was preceded in death by a baby sister, Jeanette Couch.

Survivors include: his wife; Betty Couch of Nathan,two sons, Jimmy Couch of Munford, Tenn., and Rickey Couch of Emmett; stepchildren Rickey Ringgold of Rison, Kay Pounders of Stamps, and Jan Cushion of Pine Bluff; three brothers, Owen Dean Couch of Nathan, Melvin Couch of Mt. Ida, and Coyce Couch of Ozark; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Academy Cemetery in Nathan under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Visitation was at the funeral home on Friday night from 5-7. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

