Obituary: Crittenden Creed Gathright

Crittenden “Critt” Creed Gathright, infant son of William Warren Gathright and Cynthia Cheyene Murphy passed away, Sunday, July 22, 2018 in a Texarkana, Texas hospital.

Other survivors include: a brother, Rhett Jackson Murphy; maternal grandparents Martin and Monica Murphy of Lockesburg, Ark., and Johnnie and Greg Hughes of Mineral Springs; maternal great-grandparents Jackie Murphy of Mineral Springs and Johnny and Jane Brown of Mineral Springs; paternal grandparents Suzanne Gathright and Tracy Gathright, paternal great-grandparents Freddie McCulley of Texarkana, Texas, Rita and Elmer Myers of Columbus, Ark., paternal great-grandmother Vivian Gathright.

Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Columbus Cemetery in Columbus, Ark. Arrangements by Brazzel/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online registry: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com

