Obituary: Clyde Leslie Green, 90, of Mineral Springs

Clyde Leslie Green was born on Feb. 18, 1928, to Leslie Lee Green and Mattie Belle Hallmark Green in Mineral Springs. He passed away to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at age 90.

He attended Central Baptist Church his whole life, accepting Christ at age 12 during a revival.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Jo Gentry Green. They were married for 62 years. He also lost his youngest son, Larry Joe Green and a granddaughter, Jaimie DeAnn Green; two sisters, Gleneva Green Milam (Coy) and Louneille Green McCullough (Ken).

Clyde is survived by his sister, Shirley Green Westfall (Brice) of Nathan; his daughter, Linda Green Johnson (Rick) and son Jimmy Green both of Mineral Springs.

He has four grandchildren; Kristen Johnson McJunkins (Bryan) of Nashville; Kellie Johnson Web (Kyle) of Columbus; Wes Green (Natalie) of Hot Springs; and Jeremy Green (Cheryl) of Nashville.

His great grandchildren upon whom he bestowed so much love and pride include Maci, Kase, Lorenn, Riley, Reed, Lawson, Landree, Ledger, and one great-great grandchild Hayes.

Clyde Green was well known for his “always early” “in-it-to win it,” can-do-never give-up” attitude, determination, drive and love of arguing. He possessed outstanding athletic skills pitching in high school and continuing to play in semi-pro teams (sometimes pitching in 3 or more games a week for several teams). His pitching gained the attention of professional teams and he was recruited to join the Pittsburg Pirates to attend their training camp.

As he and Mary Jo began a family he left ball playing and stepped into the construction industry soon earning the opportunity to become a superintendent overseeing the building of AT&T tower buildings across the United States working for the Henger family. Later he moved into an executive position for the Coker family in their Chicago Company. Then they moved him to their Dallas location to be president of three companies.

When he semi-retired he returned home to Mineral Springs to build up and run the family farm with the love of his life Mary Jo and their children.

In the following years he also held the position of Mayor of Mineral Springs and then held the office of Howard County Judge.

Clyde and Mary Jo eventually sold their interest in the farm to Linda and Rick to travel all over the United States in their motorhome. They also camped with their Good Sam’s Club friends and he especially enjoyed camping and fishing with friends at Paraloma Landing on Millwood Lake.

Clyde loved horses, breaking and riding them on his parents’ farm as he grew up, then later raising Foundation Quarter Horses and showing them in competitions.

He moved into the Central Baptist Church Retirement Village and lived there for the last year of his life on earth. He enjoyed the other residents, activities, and he loved his little apartment. He told everyone that the Village was a wonderful place to live.

Clyde got up every morning at 4:00 a.m. and went to the gym to exercise because he said he “had to keep active.” After exercise he joined many dear friends at Rick’s Smokin BBQ (Hickory House) to have breakfast. He was a Democrat ‘through and through” but some of his friends are Republicans and he loved to argue politics (and many other topics) with his buddies and everyone else. He had a very giving spirit and loved giving to others and sharing whatever he had.

Services were graveside on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Mineral Springs Cemetery with Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Mr. Green can be viewed on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Central Baptist Church on Sunday immediately after the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

Like this: Like Loading...