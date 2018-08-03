Obituary: Charlotte Hampton, 63, of Dierks

Charlotte Hampton, 63, of Dierks, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born Sept. 9, 1954 in Dierks to the late Lyndell and Nora Eudy Hutchison. She was a retired nurse for Tyson’s, and a member of the Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Hutchison, and a son, Leon Hutchison.

Survivors include: a daughter, Jo Anna Bobo and husband, James, of Dierks; two sisters, Dorine Flowers and Joyce Flowers, of De Queen; a brother, Randy Hutchison of Elkins, W.V.; also grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Ronald Gilbert officiating. The obituary can be found on-line at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

