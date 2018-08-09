Obituary: Betty Ann White Griffin, 73, of Rockwall, Texas

Betty Ann White Griffin, 73, of Rockwall, Texas, died Friday, July 27, 2018.

She was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Borger, Texas, to the late Victor Dean White and Vernice Ann Cates White. She was a former resident of Dierks.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Dean White.

Survivors include: a son, James “Chip” Griffin, Jr. of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers, Victor David White of Dierks and Mark White of Texarkana, Ark.; three sisters, Verna White Jones of Murfreesboro, Donna White Strasner of Umpire, and Vicki White Graves of Texarkana, Ark.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

