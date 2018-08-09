Obituary: Barabra Allen Farnam, 74, of Dierks

Barbara Allen Farnam, 74, of Dierks died Aug. 5, 2018 in Little Rock.

She was the daughter of the late Troy and Virginia Allen.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Wallace Allen and Sherrill Allen.

She was a retired paraprofessional at the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

Survivors include: three children, Dawn Dreher, Fred Dreher and Chris Dreher all of Little Rock; a brother, Wayne Allen of Nashville; two sisters, Linda Ward and Joyce Manasco, both of Dierks.

A private memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.

