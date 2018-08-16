Obituary: Sandra Gail Smith Martin, 54, of Little Rock

Sandra Gail Smith Martin, 54, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

She was born Sept. 11, 1963 in Texarkana, Texas, to her father, Lawrence, and her late mother, Juanita Smith.

She was a 1981 graduate of Mineral Springs High School.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita King Smith; grandparents Glen and Ellen Smith; maternal grandparents Ray and Janie King.

Survivors include: her two daughters, Brooke White of Little Rock, Ark., and Brittany Pruitt and husband Kris of Bryant, Ark.; grandson Jackson Hill of Little Rock; father Lawrence Smith of Mineral Springs, Charles Allen and wife Sue of Mineral Springs; sisters Janie Smith and Julie Smith, both of Mineral Springs; brother Kevin and wife Shera, of Mineral Springs; a niece, Shannon Upton of Mineral Springs; nephew Keith Smith and wife Haley of Magnolia, Ark.; Kendrick Austin of Mineral Springs; Jay Britt and wife Dulce of Nashville, Ark., and a special family friend, Brian Beaird.

Graveside services were 11 a.m Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Saratoga Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

