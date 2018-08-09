Obituaries: Arleigh Grayce Edwards, 3, and William Bobby Wray Edwards, 33, of Lockesburg

On Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, Arleigh Grayce Edwards and her daddy, William Bobby Wray Edwards met their Heavenly Father. Arleigh is daddy’s girl and always stayed by his side. Arleigh was born Sept. 17, 2015 to Bobby and Samantha Edwards in Texarkana. Bobby was born Aug. 13, 1984 to Leaman Edwards and Melissa Farhner in Lewisville, Ark. Bobby was a maintenance supervisor for Cooper Tire, and Arleigh was his supervisor at home.

Bobby was a Navy veteran and had served aboard the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. He was an avid Razorback and Scrapper fan. Arleigh loved to sing and dance. She also loved to play dress up, to play with her dogs, Thor, Izzy, and Princess and to aggravate her brother. She loved hats just as much as her daddy. Arleigh was daddy’s girl, but she was her mother’s little angel.

Bobby is survived by his best friend and the love of his life Samantha Edwards of Nashville; three sons, David and Aiden of Virginia and Peyton of Nashville; a brother, Brent and wife Lindsay Totty of Plain Dealing, La.; sisters, Crystal and husband Jody Hill of Okinawa, Japan, and Kristina Lucille and husband Chad Gutierrez of Bellesville, Ill.; his parents, Leaman and wife Rebekah Edwards of Texarkana, Texas; and mother, Melissa Farhner of Shongaloo, La. Arleigh leaves behind, her precious mother; Samantha Edwards of Nashville; three brothers, David, Aiden, and Peyton; her paternal grandparents; Leaman and wife Rebekah Edwards, and Melissa Farhner; her maternal grandparents; Penny and husband Travis Hill, and Eugene and wife Amy Dominey.

Services for both were at 2 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. Visitation was at 1 p.m. Graveside services followed at Bluff Springs Cemetery. Friends were asked to wear Razorback attire.

