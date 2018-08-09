Montgomery County Fair kicks off with a parade Saturday

MOUNT IDA – The Montgomery County Fair kicks off Saturday, August 11, with the annual parade to be held on the courthouse square at 5 p.m.

This year’s fair marks the 91st year for the county wide event. The parade will begin at the high school campus and will wind its way through downtown and back to the school.

Sunday is a day of preparation at the fairgrounds with participants submitting chickens for testing from 1-4 p.m. Antique tractors can be entered from 1-5 p.m. at the fairgrounds and the Rodeo Royalty competition will be held at 5 p.m.

The exhibit building will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who would like to set their booths up for the fair.

The Montgomery County Fair Pageant and Talent Show will begin Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, fair participants are asked to enter all exhibits except horticulture, flowers and baked goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Livestock will be entered from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, fair participants submitting baked goods, horticulture and flowers are asked to deliver exhibits from 8-10 a.m. Judging will begin in the exhibit buildings at 10 a.m. Exhibit buildings will open to the public from 3-8 p.m.

The annual Kid’s Day event will take place at 4 p.m. and will feature a host of games for kids to participate in for free.

Rabbit judging will take place at 4:30 p.m., followed by dairy cattle, goats and swine at 5 p.m. The Power Wheel derby will be held at 7 p.m.

Thursday will feature senior citizen BINGO from 1:30-3:30 p.m., followed by sheep and cattle judging at 5 p.m.

Friday will feature the Pee Wee Livestock Show at 4:15 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Best of Show winners in the exhibit competitions are asked to be at the exhibit buildings at 9 a.m. Saturday morning for photos.

The annual livestock auction will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the junior livestock auction and the poultry chain auction. The rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The exhibit buildings will be open to the public from 12-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

This year’s fair features changes to the pageant categories and the rodeo.

The Pageant rules have been reduced from three age groups to two. Rules are the same for all categories ranging from ages 0-12 and ages 13-21.

A new age division has been added this year to the pageant schedule. The Little Miss will feature girls ages 4-5 and Princess will feature girls ages 8-9. This makes room for a new category called Petite Miss for ages 6-7.

All categories include:

Baby Little Miss (0-12 months)

Tiny Little Miss (13-24 months)

Darling Little Miss (2-3 years)

Little Miss (4-5 years)

Petite Miss (6-7 years)

Princess (8-9 years)

Pre-Teen (10-12 years)

Miss Teen (13-16 years)

Fair Queen (17-21 years)

All age groups will compete Monday night at the Fairgrounds with competitions set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Snow Rodeo Company out of Southeast Oklahoma will provide livestock for the rodeo this year. The rodeo will feature a full schedule of familiar events with the rodeo set to begin Friday and Saturday nights, August 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the fair, exhibit requirements, or pageant rules please pick up a copy of the Montgomery County Fair catalogue at the Montgomery County Extension Office in Mount Ida, or at the Montgomery County News Office.

