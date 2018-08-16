Miss Howard County Fair Queen Pageant, Talent Show Sept. 15

The Miss Howard County Fair Queen Pageant and Talent Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 in a yet-to-be-determined location, according to organizer Suzy Powell.

Entry forms for both events are now available at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street.

The pageant will have nine age divisions: 0-11 months, 12-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-16 years and 17-21 years.

The entry fees include: $40 for infant through 12 years, $50 ages 13-21 and $5 for 8×10 each photo entry in the photogenic division.

Contestants must live in or attend school in Howard County and cannot be married, pregnant, or have ever had a child. Contestants also must attend the mandatory rehearsal on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. Also, each contestant must bring a “People’s Choice” box or jar decorated with name on it to rehearsal.

The winner of the 4-5 age division will be expected to participate in the Southwest District Pageant in Hope on Sept. 25. Any person that does not win in the 13-16 and 17-21 division will also be asked to participate.

The entry fee for the Talent Show will be $25 and contestants must be between the ages of 10-21. There will be two divisions: junior 10-15 and senior 16-21.

Contestants must be a resident or attend school in Howard County and cannot be married, pregnant or have ever had a child.

All acts must be no longer than three minutes.

The winner of each talent division will be expected to participate in the Arkansas State Fair competition held in Little Rock in October. Everyone else will be expected to participate in the Southwest District competition Sept. 25 in Hope.

The pageant and talent show will kick off at 4 p.m.

For more information about pageant, contact Powell at (870) 703-5758. For more information about the Talent Show, contact Michale Kuntz at (870) 200-1187.

