Home Breaking News Mineral Springs High School Hornet Cheerleaders Breaking News Mineral Springs High School Hornet Cheerleaders By Nashville News Leader - August 23, 2018 56 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH READY TO CHEER ON MS HORNETS. The 2018-2019 Mineral Springs High School cheerleader squad includes (from left) Diana Garcia, Halie Blount, Ridley Plant, Silvia Bravo, Haven Reed, Leticia Rocha, Ariah Scoggins, Maria Hernandez, Dakota Smith, and mascot John Marshall. Like this:Like Loading... Related