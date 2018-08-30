‘Ladies Night Extravaganza’ to benefit Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Howard County and its scholarship recipients will host a Ladies’ Night Extravaganza on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at UA Cossatot on the Nashville Campus, 1564 Highway 371 West.

Vendors will showcase items that are of interest to women such as home décor, health and self-care, and clothing, as well as a few kid-related booths to start early holiday shopping. Area boutiques will also participate in a fashion show.

The fashion show will showcase clothing for children and ladies from Sharpe’s Department Store, Factory Connection, Southerly Boutique, Matilda Jane, Bargain Barn, Abriale’s, and Reese Mercantile.

Vendors that will be joining are Sara Sullivan Photography, Aunt Fern’s Fried Pies, Gran’s Jewelry Box hosting Plunder Jewelry, Mary Kay, 31 Gifts, Tupperware, Ray of Sunshine Photography, Limelife, Wild Poppy, Lipsense, Usborne Books, Doterra, Arbonne, Herbal Garden Spa, Caramels by Cassandra, Rodan and Fields, Itty Bitty Bakery, Pampered Chef, Plexus, Sara Stanley Lashes, Wendy Reese with her soaps, candles, and scrubs, and The Crafty Apple who will take custom orders in addition to items for sale.

A few other vendors are Alma Miller with her baked goods, Tasha Fant with home decor for fall and holiday items, and Christy Cornish with crochet items to buy or personalize to your description and custom orders.

The event will host a raffle to all who enter their ticket upon arrival to the event, and first come-first pick to a mystery envelope draw-down for $20 with a gift certificate of at least that value to a local business until all envelopes are purchased.

All proceeds earned from vendor booth rentals, ticket sales, and the mystery envelope draw-down will be used for scholarships for single parents who live in Howard County and are pursuing a degree in higher education.

Tickets to the event are $5 each and can be purchased at Southerly Boutique or Factory Connection in Nashville and Reese Mercantile in Dierks or purchased at the door the night of the event.

For more information about the event and vendors or to inquire about purchasing tickets for a group, visit the event page Howard County Ladies’ Extravaganza on Facebook to see items vendors are sharing prior to the event.

Like this: Like Loading...